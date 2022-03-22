Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Variable clouds and becoming windy with thunderstorms, possibly severe in the afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 78F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then clearing overnight. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.