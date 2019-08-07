LIVINGSTON -- First responders are currently working an accident that occurred on I-12 eastbound between Livingston and Holden, according to the Town of Livingston Fire Department.
The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon, when a truck went over the side of a bridge, the fire department said. Emergency personnel were working the scene as of 2:30 p.m.
As traffic builds, the fire department urges drivers to “please use caution and watch for emergency vehicles.”
