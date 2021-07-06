The City of Denham Springs Fire Department will conduct hydrant testing on Wednesday, July 7, which could lead some homes and businesses to experience brown water.
Richard Stafford, the city’s fire chief, said the hydrant testing is part of Property Insurance Association of Louisiana’s rating system, which calls for PIAL officials to test hydrants once every five years.
There are roughly 600 hydrants in Denham Springs.
Stafford said the city currently has a “Class Two” rating on a scale of 1-10, with “Class One” being the best and “Class Ten” being the worst.
The city’s fire department earned a “Class Two” rating in 2011 and retained that rating five years later. The department kept a “Class Three” rating in 2001 and 2006, according to a previously published story by The News.
Insurance companies use fire ratings to set insurance premiums for residential and commercial properties. A good fire rating can be an economic development tool to attract businesses.
Stafford said the testing could take place anytime Wednesday but added that it will be limited to one day. He also said the hydrants that get tested are randomly selected.
