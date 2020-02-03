It was a horrible night for one family on Lobell Road.
Fire Protection Districts 2 and 7 responded to a structural fire in the early morning hours. Pictures show a home completely engulfed in flames and, according to the district report, the residence was a total loss.
However, there was a twist to the story.
Firemen took pictures of the inside of the house after the blaze had subsided. During construction, the family had written scriptures on the studs - and the pictures showed that the fire, in many cases, stopped before burning the words.
There were no injuries reported.
