At 6 a.m. Wednesday, Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 2 was dispatched to a boating accident that occurred 3-4 hours earlier on the Tickfaw River near the Natalbany River.
According to the department, a good Samaritan discovered the boaters involved in the accident and reported it to 911.
The victims received treatment and were passed on to Acadian Ambulance for further treatment once up the river.
Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries were also on scene.
"Thank You to the good samaritans for getting involved," FPD2 posted on Facebook. "You truly made a difference!"
Fire boats 20 & 24 responded from Make 'em Wet Marina.
"Your donations make these boats possible," FPD2 said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.