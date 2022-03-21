In 1975, Livingston Parish voters approved a property tax to support a fire department that, at the time, was made up solely of volunteers.
Since then, Livingston Parish has grown, as well as Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4, which now covers roughly one-third of the entire parish.
The millage that funds the fire district, however, has stayed the same, though voters will have the chance to change that next month.
Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 is seeking an additional 15-mill property assessment on the April 30 ballot to expand services in the growing parish.
The extra millage would go on top of the current 10-mill levy, which generates $2.6 million for the LPFPD4 annually. The extra 15 mills would bring in an additional $3.9 million, which would be used to increase staffing, maintain vehicles and equipment, and hopefully add another service station in the Satsuma area.
The new 15-mill levy would continue for 20 years before it would go before voters again for reauthorization. This marks the first time the fire district has asked the public for funds since 1975.
“It is an honor to serve and protect our community with the same commitment and professionalism we would exhibit protecting our own family,” Chief James Wascom said in a statement.
“But the LPFPD4 firefighters need additional support to keep up with the growing demands within the parish.”
Robert Dugas, LPFPD4 board chairman, explained the need for the additional funds during a recent town hall in Port Vincent. Dugas said the department “has stretched the dollar” as far as possible but that more funds are needed to enable the fire district to better respond to calls, which have increased by 116 percent since 2011.
Dugas said he understands people’s trepidations about new taxes — especially as people recover from the COVID-19 pandemic — but he noted that “maintaining and improving the service levels that are needed to adequately protect life and property is a continuing challenge.”
“I don’t like taxes just like everyone else, so I’m not asking lightly,” Dugas said. “There’s a reason for it.”
Dugas said the additional funds are necessary to help the department keep up in a growing parish. Livingston Parish, which reported the state’s seventh-fastest growth rate in the 2020 census, has grown by more than 14,000 residents in the last 10 years and by more than 50,000 since 2000.
When voters initially approved the property tax in 1975, the entire parish had less than 45,000 residents. These days, District 4 covers more than that by itself, with a coverage area of 60,000 residents and 24,000 households across 225 square miles.
Starting as an all-volunteer force, District 4 currently has 15 full-time firefighters who man 10 stations in the Watson, Walker, and Port Vincent, along with portions of Denham Springs and Satsuma. There are another 40 or so firefighters who work as volunteers.
Deputy Chief Trey Jackson said the fire department responds “to everything,” including medical calls, fires, rescues, and natural disasters.
“We respond to everything from cats in a tree to hazmat situations,” Jackson said. “There’s so much we do that people just don’t realize.”
If approved, the new assessment will add $150 per year for every $100,000 of property (minus homestead exemption). The property value of homes and businesses in the area District 4 covers is about $400 million, Dugas said.
The extra millage would allow the department to continue providing fire protection and emergency medical services by increasing personnel and improving training; acquiring and maintaining needed vehicles, equipment, and fire protection apparatus; and expanding and modernizing district facilities.
Dugas said there are two more town hall meetings slated to be held at Live Oak High (6 p.m. on March 29) and Walker High (6 p.m. on April 12). He also urged people to reach out to the fire department if they would like to ask questions about the proposed tax.
“We want to get the word out and let people know why we need these funds,” Dugas said. “We will come speak at HOAs, businesses, anything. We want people to understand why there’s a need for it.”
To learn more about the upcoming referendum, visit www.lpfpd4.com/referendum or call the Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 at (225) 664-7123.
