The Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 (LPFPD4) has been selected by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to participate in a nationwide program with a goal of building a digital tool that will share information on community risk factors.
Community Risk Reduction (CRR) is a process that identifies and prioritizes risks and ensures impactful mitigation initiatives, an idea that has been gaining traction for over 20 years.
“We are proud to be selected among 250 fire departments nationwide for the second phase of the NFPA’s CRR pilot program,” said LPFPD4 Fire Chief James Wascom.
“Our district has experienced significant growth over the past few years, and I believe the CRR dashboard will help aggregate and disseminate data to community leaders that pinpoints where risks exist within our community. This valuable insight will help them make data-informed decisions around fire prevention and other risk-reduction activities within our community.”
The first phase of the pilot project included participation from 50 fire departments across the country. The departments helped identify features of the digital dashboard that will work effectively and those that need fine-tuning.
The second phase expands the number of departments to 250 nationwide. LPFPD4 firefighters will provide insights around use of the dashboard through June of 2021 to help continue refining and enhancing its effectiveness.
Participating in the pilot program gives the LPFPD4 free access to the dashboard.
Features of the dashboard include customized maps, charts and graphs that illustrate each community’s risks and hazards relative to demographics, geography, building stock, economics, infrastructure, and event loss history.
Information about public safety response agencies and community service organizations is another benefit provided by the digital tool.
Karen Berard-Reed, a community risk reduction strategist at NFPA, said each participating fire department will provide important feedback that will improve future versions of the dashboard. Participation also shows a community’s interest in “leveraging technology to drive high-quality community safety initiatives,” she said.
“Access to accurate data will allow CRR leaders to use insights and make informed decisions about where to focus efforts and resources.”
About Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4
Established in 1975, Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 consists of paid-professional and volunteer firefighters who provide fire protection and life-saving first response for accidents and medical emergencies. LPFPD 4 is responsible for one of the largest and fastest growing geographic regions in Louisiana. The district encompasses approximately one-third of Livingston Parish, including the communities of Walker, Watson, and Port Vincent; along with portions of Denham Springs and Satsuma. For more information, visit www.LPFPD4.com.
