Residents in the areas surrounding incorporated Denham Springs will begin paying a new fee on their property taxes.
On Saturday, a COVID-19 re-scheduled election was held for an annual service charge to be levied by Fire Protection District 5. The total turnout was 764 voters, or 5.5%.
446 voted in favor, while 318 voted against.
Per the language, the district will now collect an extra $300,000 yearly via multiple charges - a $32 charge, per single family residential structures; $100 yearly on a multi-family residential structure; and $150 for commercial structure.
The charge appears on property tax notices and will run through 2029. You can read the language below:
Shall Fire Protection District No. 5 of the Parish of Livingston, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to levy and collect an annual service charge, from the owners thereof, of not to exceed $32.00 per annum for each single family residential structure, not to exceed $100.00 per annum for each multi-family residential structure and not to exceed $150.00 per annum for each commercial structure excluding schools, hospitals and churches (an estimated $300,000.00 is reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the service charge for an entire year), whether occupied or unoccupied, located wholly or partly within the boundaries of the District, for a period of ten (10) years beginning with the year 2020 and ending with the year 2029, for the purpose of paying the costs of fire protection services in and for the District?
Fire Protection District 5 also has a 10.14-mill property tax, which generates an estimated $966,661 per year.
It will continue to cover the maintenance, operation and development of the districts four fire protection facilities, the purchase of fire trucks and other firefighting equipment, the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes – including charges for fire hydrant rentals and service – and acquisition, improvement and construction of fire protection facilities in the district.
The millage will run through 2024.
