There were no reported injuries during a mobile home fire in Springfield over the weekend, the second time firefighters had to battle a blaze at the residence in the last two weeks, according to first responders.
In a Facebook post, Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 2 said firefighters from Albany and Springfield responded to a fire on McCarroll Road in Springfield around 10:30 p.m. Friday. No one was in the home after it was deemed “a total loss” following a previous fire on Nov. 5.
Though flames were through the roof, firefighters were able to get the fire under control.
The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, which has yet to be determined, the local fire department said.
Acadian Ambulance assisted firefighters in the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.