Firefighters battle early-morning house fire; occupants escape ‘without injuries’

Occupants of a home on Blood River Road were able to escape a house fire in the early morning hours Friday, according to Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 2.
Albany and Springfield firefighters were dispatched to the house fire around 2:30 a.m. The occupants were able to escape “without injuries,” local fire officials said. The Red Cross has been notified.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire, according to local fire officials.
