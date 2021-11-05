There were no reported injuries in a mobile home fire Friday morning that resulted in the “total loss” of the structure, according to first responders.
In a Facebook post, Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 2 said firefighters from Albany and Springfield responded to a blaze on McCarroll Road in Springfield shortly before 10:45 a.m.
Though the fire was “quickly brought under control,” the home could not be saved, firefighters said.
The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the family.
Other agencies that assisted were the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, Acadian Ambulance, and the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
“Thank You to the firefighters that gave of their time today!!” the Facebook post said. “It was appreciated by the family.”
The exact cause of the fire was not released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.