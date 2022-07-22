Livingston Parish firefighters are responding to a fire at Live Oak Junior High in Watson, Superintendent Joe Murphy has confirmed.
Photos of the fire on social media show dark clouds of smoke rising hundreds of feet above the school's gym near the front of campus.
Live Oak Junior High officials also confirmed news of the fire in a Facebook post, saying the school will be closed until further notice.
"Please be in prayer for our school," the post said. "As many know by now our front gym is currently on fire and the firefighters are working hard to take care of it.
"Please stay away & allow the workers to do their job. As of now the school will be closed until further notice from officials. We will post once we have more details."
The fire broke out Friday morning, though its cause has not yet been revealed. Officials from Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 said they are working with Livingston Parish Fire Protection Districts 2 and 5, Central Fire, Pine Grove Fire, and Eastside Fire to battle the blaze.
As of 11:45 a.m., no injuries had been reported.
Fire officials also said residents in the area "may experience low water pressure and possibly discolored water due to the amount of strain on the water system at this time."
It is also unknown how many people were on campus. Teachers in Livingston Parish are scheduled to return from the summer break on Aug. 4, while students return Aug. 9.
Live Oak Junior High replaced the vacant Live Oak High campus on Old Highway 16 at the start of the 2017-18 school year, the result of a $5.5 million renovation project.
Before that, the campus had sat unused since December 2012, when the new Live Oak High campus opened on La. Hwy. 16.
*This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.