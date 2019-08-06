DENHAM SPRINGS – Firefighting units from Fire Protection District 4 and Fire Protection District 5 battled a blaze Tuesday in the hottest part of the day at Levisee’s, a community store on Brown Road.
Most of the roof was burned away as firefighters fought hot spots inside.
No injuries were reported at the store or among firefighters.
A blue tarp was put on the road in the shade where firefighters could recover as they rotated out of the building itself fighting the fire.
Acadian Ambulance personnel were also on the scene checking firefighters.
Five firetrucks from the two fire districts were on hand, as Brown Road was closed where it turns east from Falcon Crest, which was also closed.
Shortly before 1 p.m., the ladder hose on a Fire District 4 truck was deployed above the building.
It began pouring water into the building through the burned-away roof, concentrating on the back of the building.
An investigation of the cause of the fire would not be able to start until all traces of fire and hot spots were eliminated and the store judged safe to enter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.