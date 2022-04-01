Firefighters quickly contain accidental fire in Springfield mobile home

No injuries have been reported after firefighters quickly contained a mobile home fire Friday morning, according to Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 2.
Firefighters from Districts 1 and 2 were dispatched to a mobile home fire on Blood River Road in Springfield a little before 9:30 a.m. The call came in after the homeowner arrived at his trailer and found a fire in the kitchen.
Firefighters were on scene within minutes of the call and were able to contain the fire to the kitchen, according to officials. Less than 100 gallons of water were needed to extinguish the fire, which was deemed accidental.
There were no injuries reported, and the Red Cross was contacted to assist the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.