A popular restaurant in one of Livingston Parish’s busiest shopping districts has reopened after a months-long closure.

Firehouse Subs, located in the Bass Pro Shopping Center, has officially reopened to the public following a complete renovation of its facility stemming from a fire last year.

“It’s been an extremely long process but I could not be happier to see this open sign turn on,” said owner Josh Culbreth. “I appreciate everyone who helped get this mess cleaned up. Come check us out in Denham Springs!”

Firefighters responded to a commercial building fire in the 100 block of Bass Pro Boulevard around 11:55 p.m. on Oct. 28, 2022, according to officials from the City of Denham Springs Fire Department. First responders from Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 5 assisted.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from the business but were able to "quickly" put out the flames, the fire department said at the time.

The overnight fire, which erupted inside P-Beau’s, ended up causing “pretty heavy” smoke and water damage inside neighboring Firehouse Subs, Culbreth said. Culbreth thanked first responders for their quick response, saying the situation “could have been much worse.”

But the damage led to a four-month renovation project for Firehouse Subs.

“We had to gut everything,” Culbreth said. “It was a mess, but we’re definitely glad to be back open.”

The restaurant officially reopened Feb. 28.

Firehouse Subs offers a variety of hot and cold gourmet sub sandwiches using premium meats, cheeses, and other toppings on the customer’s choice of white, wheat, or gluten-free bread, according to its website. The restaurant also offers salads and grab-and-go treats such as chips, cookies, and brownies.

The Denham Springs location, which is located at 121 Bass Pro Blvd., Suite G, opened in 2015.

Hours of operation are 10:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. seven days a week.