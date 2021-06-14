First Guaranty Bank is pleased to welcome Joey Amadeo to the commercial lending team, representing the Walker, Louisiana area. A Kenner native, Amadeo graduated from the University of New Orleans and has lived in the Walker area since 2007. As a Financial Relationship Manager, Amadeo hopes to transition his fifteen years of branch banking into success in commercial lending, helping his clients save money and achieve their personal and professional goals.
When asked about his new role he stated, “I’m extremely excited to have the opportunity to contribute to the growth of our local community.”
Kevin Foster, Senior Vice President and Lending Regional Manager of the Livingston/Baton Rouge area at First Guaranty Bank says, “I am happy to have Joey part of the First Guaranty Bank family as a Financial Relationship Manager in the Livingston Parish/Baton Rouge Region. Joey comes to us with many years of Banking experience, knowledge and he has built quality relationships that will help him continue to be successful. Joey is service and community driven and I look forward to working with him for years to come!”
About First Guaranty Bank
First Guaranty Bank is a Louisiana state-chartered bank. Founded in 1934, First Guaranty Bank offers a wide range of financial services and focuses on building client relationships and providing exceptional customer service. First Guaranty Bank currently operates thirty-three branches in Louisiana and Texas. The Company’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol FGBI. For more information, visit www.fgb.net.
