First Guaranty Bank is pleased to welcome Angela Wales to the lending team, representing the Livingston Parish area. Wales, born and raised in Denham Springs, has over twenty-five years of experience in the banking industry and has worked at financial institutions like Investar Bank, Iberia Bank, and Capital One to name a few. An active member in the community, Wales has served as the past President and current board member of the Denham Springs Kiwanis Club and is on the Executive Board of Directors of Launch. As a graduate from Denham Springs High School, Wales truly has a passion for helping those in her community.
When asked about her new role she stated, “I’m excited to join such a talented team. With over 20 years of experience in the banking industry, I’m looking forward to cultivating new relationships and renewing old ones.”
Ronald Foshee, VP/Regional Manager at First Guaranty Bank says, “FGB is excited to add an experienced member to our team. Angela grew up in Livingston Parish and is looking forward to servicing the financial needs of the people in this parish and surrounding parishes.”
About First Guaranty Bank
First Guaranty Bank is a Louisiana state-chartered bank. Founded in 1934, First Guaranty Bank offers a wide range of financial services and focuses on building client relationships and providing exceptional customer service. First Guaranty Bank currently operates thirty-three branches in Louisiana and Texas. The Company’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol FGBI. For more information, visit www.fgb.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.