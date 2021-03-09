First Guaranty Bank is pleased to welcome William “Bill” Smith to the lending team, representing the Watson, Louisiana area. Smith, a Denham Springs native, graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University with a degree in Business Administration and joins the FGB team with thirteen years of experience in the banking industry. As a Financial Relationship Manager, Smith strives every day to help business owners achieve their goals and reach their dreams.
When asked about his new role he stated, “I am looking forward to sharing the benefits of community banking with the community.”
Kevin Foster, SVP/Livingston Parish & Baton Rouge Lending Regional Manager at First Guaranty Bank says, “We are excited to have Bill a part of our First Guaranty Bank family. His knowledge and experience will be utilized in the communities we serve to grow and expand our presence.”
About First Guaranty Bank
First Guaranty Bank is a Louisiana state-chartered bank. Founded in 1934, First Guaranty Bank offers a wide range of financial services and focuses on building client relationships and providing exceptional customer service. First Guaranty Bank currently operates thirty-three branches in Louisiana and Texas. The Company’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol FGBI. For more information, visit www.fgb.net.
