First Guaranty Bank welcomes new financial relationship manager

First Guaranty Bank is pleased to welcome Reynold Lagarrigue to the commercial lending team, representing the Denham Springs area.
Born in New Orleans, Lagarrigue graduated from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville with a bachelor’s degree in Finance and has been in banking for over twelve years.
When asked about his new role, Lagarrigue said: “I am looking forward to being a part of the FGB legacy through all of their positive community outreaches and outstanding customer service.”
Lagarrigue said he is thrilled and blessed to be a part of the FGB family. When he’s not with the FGB family, he’s spending time with his own: golfing, fishing, and traveling. He’s also involved in the Livingston Parish Rotary Club.
Kevin Foster, Senior Vice President and Lending Regional Manager of the Baton Rouge area at First Guaranty Bank, said: “I am happy to have Reynold be part of the First Guaranty Bank family as a Financial Relationship Manager in the Baton Rouge Region.
“Reynold comes to us with many years of banking experience, knowledge, and he has built quality relationships that will help him continue to be successful. Reynold is from the New Orleans area originally however he has lived in Ascension Parish for many years. Reynold is service and community driven and he is excited to assist as many customers as possible in the areas we serve!”
First Guaranty Bank is a Louisiana state-chartered bank. Founded in 1934, First Guaranty Bank offers a wide range of financial services and focuses on building client relationships and providing exceptional customer service. First Guaranty Bank currently operates thirty-three branches in Louisiana and Texas. The Company’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol FGBI. For more information, visit www.fgb.net.
