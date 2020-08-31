First Pentecostal Church in Livingston is collecting supplies to bring to those affected by Hurricane Laura, which ravaged southwest Louisiana when it made landfall last Thursday.
The church will hold the disaster relief drive daily through Sept. 4, Assistant Pastor Joseph Stewart said. Items people can bring include canned goods, gallons of bleach, diapers, hygienic supplies (deodorant, body wash, toothpaste, toothbrush, soap), contractor garbage bags, and cases of water, among other supplies.
People can also donate gift cards, though the church requests for gift cards to be in increments of $25 “so that we can distribute them to numerous families.”
Donations can be brought to the church, located at 29586 S. Frost Road in Livingston. A church member will be on site daily from 7-9 p.m., but Stewart said donations can be dropped off at all hours under the church’s pavilion.
Once all donations are collected and stored, Stewart said teams from the church will leave town early Saturday morning and head to two churches in areas that were hit hard by the hurricane: Moss Bluff Pentecostal Church and Truth Tabernacle Church of Lake Charles.
Stewart said around 40 volunteers will make the trip, and they’ll spend the weekend cooking 45 gallons of jambalaya, assisting in clean-up, placing tarps on homes, and “whatever else is needed.”
“We just want to help them out,” Stewart said. “They’re in pretty dire need for sure, so we’re just gonna try our very best to help the community out there.”
For more information, call the church at (225) 686-2259.
