Whether you patrol the streets, put out fires, respond to medical emergencies, rescue people in natural disasters, or serve the country, a group of volunteers want to show their thanks.
More than a dozen people in the Livingston Parish community have organized an “Appreciation Day” event for first responders and military veterans on Saturday, Oct. 10.
The event will run from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Sydney Hutchinson Park, according to organizer Debbie Ballard. People are being asked to enter at Walker Ballpark, located at 30500 Corbin Avenue.
During the event, first responders and military veterans will be treated to music, games, a bounce house for kids, and all the food they can stomach. Ballard said there will be jambalaya, hamburgers, hot dogs, barbecue chicken, and other tasty dishes as well as some desserts.
Ballard said the event is only for military veterans and frontline workers, which include police officers, firefighters, first responders, and volunteer service members, along with their spouses and children.
A proof of service, such as a badge or photo ID, will be needed to enter.
For Ballard, this is a chance to thank those who have “thankless jobs.”
“We just want them to be able to come and get some food and enjoy themselves and know that they’re appreciated,” she said. “We’re really trying to get as many [first responders and veterans] as we can. We felt this in our hearts to do this, because they have thankless jobs.”
For those front line and service members who cannot attend, Ballard said they can make delivery requests by calling her at (225) 369-1336.
