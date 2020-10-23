An “Appreciation Day” event for first responders and military veterans will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24.
The event will run from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Sydney Hutchinson Park. People are being asked to enter at Walker Ballpark, located at 30500 Corbin Avenue.
The event was originally scheduled for Oct. 10 but was postponed due to Hurricane Delta.
During the event, first responders and military veterans will be treated to music, games, a bounce house for kids, and all the food they can stomach. Organizers said there will be jambalaya, hamburgers, hot dogs, barbecue chicken, and other tasty dishes as well as some desserts.
Organizers said the event is only for military veterans and frontline workers, which include police officers, firefighters, first responders, and volunteer service members, along with their spouses and children.
A proof of service, such as a badge or photo ID, will be needed to enter.
For those front line and service members who cannot attend, they can place to-go orders by calling (225) 369-1336.
