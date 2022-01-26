First responders put a quick end to what could have been a more frightening situation, finding a missing hunter less than an hour after the call for help came Tuesday night.
According to Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 2, firefighters were dispatched to Strawberry Lane in Albany to search for a hunter who was lost in the woods just before 10:30 p.m.
Other agencies who assisted in the search included the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Albany Police Department, and Acadian Ambulance.
“After gathering great information from our dispatch center, we made a search plan and went to work,” the fire department said.
First responders located the hunter within 45 minutes of the dispatch.
“He was safe and we assisted him out of the woods,” the fire department said.
In its Facebook post announcing the hunter’s safe finding, the fire department warned the public about going into the woods on the eastern side of the parish, the region where Hurricane Ida inflicted the most damage.
Given the number of downed trees and limbs, the fire department said moving in the woods is “more challenging” than it used to be and encouraged people to keep a fully charged cell phone on them whenever they decide to venture out.
“Hurricane Ida completely changed the woods in our region,” the fire department said. “With the vast number of downed trees, it has made navigating the woods a little more challenging.
“Please keep a fully charged phone on you if you are venturing out, especially alone.”
