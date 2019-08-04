LIVINGSTON - The Town of Livingston Fire Department, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, and State Police are responding to multiple accidents in the I-12 corridor between Livingston, Satsuma, and Holden
Wrecks are reported in both the east- and west-bound lanes, causing traffic back ups past the Livingston exit for traffic heading east, and past Holden for traffic heading west.
Motorists are asked to exit as soon as possible at this time, as first responders work to clear lanes and the median.
The News will update this space as more information becomes available.
