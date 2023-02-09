The driver of a wrecked 18-wheeler had to be rescued through the front windshield after the vehicle overturned during a stormy night in south Louisiana, according to authorities.
The wreck occurred late Wednesday night, just as a band of strong winds and heavy rains moved through the state. Parts of the Florida Parishes, including Livingston Parish, were under flash flood and tornado warnings for much of Wednesday night, and the National Weather Service reported one tornado touching down in neighboring Tangipahoa Parish.
At one point during the storms, authorities had to close Interstate-12 eastbound between the Walker and Livingston exits after an 18-wheeler flipped on its side near Mile Marker 21, just before the Livingston exit. A video from Town of Livingston Police showed the overturned vehicle blocking the entire roadway, which forced authorities to close the interstate and divert traffic to other exits.
To remove the driver from the vehicle, a Town of Livingston police officer and a Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputy had to pull the driver through the front windshield, authorities said.
The Town of Livingston Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance then provided medical aid to the driver, who was eventually taken to a local hospital “with what appeared to be minor injuries,” authorities said.
The interstate reopened around 5 a.m. after first responders unloaded “thousands of pounds of cargo to get this truck upright and out the road way,” said Town of Livingston police.
The Walker Police Department and Louisiana State Police also assisted in the crash.
In other storm-related news, Brian Park Road near Walker South Road was temporarily closed after strong winds tossed a commercial across the roadway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.