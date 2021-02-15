First responders are receiving a “high call volume” of iced-over roads and downed trees as a winter storm grips southeast Louisiana.
Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the “priority” is clearing power lines at this time. According to information from Entergy and DEMCO, more than 15,800 customers in Livingston Parish are without power, as of 10:45 a.m.
In a message via social message, Ard said most of the damage is on the west side of the parish. He added that updates will be posted to the LPSO Facebook page.
“If you can stay off the roadways, please do,” Ard said via social media. “Please continue to work with our First Responders (LPSO & our partners) as we all work to make it safely through this winter weather event.”
There are several road and bridge closures in Livingston Parish due to the ice storm, which has led Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks, Ard, and the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP) to issue a dusk-to-dawn curfew beginning Monday evening.
Below is a running list of the areas that are affected:
-- Hwy. 63 south of Hwy. 449 (ice accumulating in roadway)
-- River Road between Florida Boulevard and Government Drive (multiple downed trees)
-- Colyell Bridge and Amite River Bridge passable but grates beginning to freeze over
-- Juban Overpass iced over northbound and southbound
-- Bridge on Florida Boulevard in Albany east of town limits starting to ice over. The Westbound lane appears to still be passable, but this could change soon
-- Bridge on Cane Market Road between Walker North and Mack Road has ice
-- Pete’s Highway overpass iced over
-- Old Baton Rouge Highway at Hwy. 43 is icy
-- 28000 stretch of Gaylord Road completely blocked (tree across the roadway)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.