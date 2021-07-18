First responders rescued 15 people from the Amite River after “strong currents” stranded tubers, authorities said Saturday.

According to the Central Fire Department, Livingston Parish Fire District No. 4 requested Central Fire Department’s water rescue assets “to assist in locating and removing an injured tuber on the Amite River” around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Central firefighters responded, and, with help from a nearby family, the initial patient “was found and walked out for medical assistance,” the fire department said.

First responders obtained additional information “that pointed towards several other tubers that were stranded along the river due to the strong current,” according to the fire department.

CFD and LPFD4 first responders worked to remove a total of 14 other tubers from the area. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Acadian Ambulance and East Baton Rouge EMS also assisted in the response.

Saturday’s incident marks the second tubing accident reported in the Amite River in less than a month. The other tubing incident involved the late Keith Hilliard, a Baton Rouge man who died after drowning in the river. Hilliard, the father of LSU pitcher Ma’Khail Hilliard, died during Father's Day weekend.