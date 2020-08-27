While Livingston Parish was mostly spared from the brunt of Hurricane Laura, the home of one family wasn’t.
Fortunately, first responders were able to quickly assist and get everyone out safely.
Firefighters from Livingston Parish Fire Protection Districts 4 and 5 along with deputies from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office rescued a Walker family after a tree had fallen on their home.
According to Sheriff Jason Ard, first responders were dispatched to Duff Road in Walker after a tree reportedly fell on a home after daybreak Thursday. Inside the home was a mother, her baby, and their dog.
“I thought it was thunder,” said the mother, referencing the sound of the tree crashing onto her home.
With the help of the first responders, the entire family was escorted out of the house “with zero injuries.”
Ard spoke about the situation Thursday afternoon, shortly before deputies left for Allen Parish to assist in the recovery effort following Hurricane Laura. Ard said the family was “very appreciative” and that “it was a tense scene for a few minutes.”
“But to be able to get them out everybody was very happy at the end,” Ard said. “I’m just glad the guys were there and we were able to get them out very quickly. It’s great to have firefighters and law enforcement working together. In these times, we have to have it.”
Ard said Livingston Parish “fared well” from the storm, saying there wasn’t much more than some “minor power outages” and a few downed trees.
As of 3 p.m., there were less than 200 power outages reported in Livingston Parish. A social media post from the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness around the same time said “all roads open at this time.”
“We’ve been very blessed,” Ard said. “There’s a lot of people west of us just getting hammered right now.”
Laura weakened to a tropical storm a little after noon Thursday. Laura was about 65 miles northeast of Shreveport at 1 p.m., with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. The tropical storm warning along the Gulf coast has been discontinued.
