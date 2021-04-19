First responders saved a man who found himself trapped by high water after driving around barricades over the weekend, according to a post on Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 2’s Facebook page.
The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, when Springfield firefighters and deputies from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office responded “to a subject trapped by high water” on Fire Tower Road in Springfield.
According to the post, the subject had driven around the barricades “and proceeded into the high water until he ran off the road and into the ditch.” The subject then “left his vehicle on foot and attempted to follow the road in the dark.”
First responders passed through 3 feet of water “with a swift current” to reach the stranded person, who was “in the trees across the ditch” when he was reached. High Water 22 then transported the subject to safety.
“Thank You our great volunteers for being trained and able to operate in many different types of emergencies,” wrote Springfield firefighters in their post.
Severe weather struck southeast Louisiana last week, with much of Livingston Parish being placed under a flash flood watch and flood warning for several days. The thunderstorms made numerous roadways in Livingston Parish impassable for multiple days.
Livingston Parish remains under a flood watch until 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, April 20. First responders are urging people to avoid entering or crossing flowing water of unknown depth and to adhere to roadblocks meant for their safety.
“Please don’t drive around barricades,” Springfield firefighters wrote.
