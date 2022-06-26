First responders are searching Lake Maurepas for three boaters who went missing Sunday afternoon, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
Officials said they were alerted to the missing boaters around 4 p.m. Sunday.
Three male boaters — one 18 years old, one 20 years old, and another 48 years old — went missing nearing the mouth of the Blind River, according to LDWF spokesperson Adam Einck.
The search was still underway as of 7 p.m. Agencies assisting the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries include the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, Maurepas Fire Department, and Livingston Parish Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.