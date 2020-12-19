(The Center Square) – First-time unemployment claims soared last week to their highest level since September, according to a new report from the U.S. Department of Labor.
About 885,000 workers filed new claims in the week ending Dec. 12, an increase of 23,000 from the previous week's revised level.
While continuing claims, which count workers who have filed for jobless benefits at least two weeks in a row, fell to 5.5 million, this is the fourth time in five weeks that first-time claims showed a week-over-week increase.
"The highest insured unemployment rates in the week ending November 28 were in California (7.0), New Mexico (6.7), Alaska (6.6), Hawaii (6.5), Nevada (6.1), Illinois (5.6), Puerto Rico (5.6), Pennsylvania (5.5), Massachusetts (5.4), and the Virgin Islands (5.4)," the labor department reported.
At present, 20.6 million U.S. workers are receiving some form of unemployment benefits.
Dan McCaleb is the executive editor of The Center Square. He welcomes your comments. Contact Dan at dmccaleb@thecentersquare.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.