Livingston Parish reported five new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday from 150 new tests as the statewide death toll surpassed 2,800 fatalities, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The local case count increased to 458 while the local death toll stayed at 31, the second consecutive day Livingston Parish didn’t report a new COVID-19 related death. The parish has confirmed five new deaths in the last 18 days.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has now conducted 454 tests from the state lab, one more than Thursday’s figures, and 6,476 tests from commercial labs, an increase of 149.
Across the state, health officials are now reporting a total of 41,989 cases of the novel coronavirus, a jump of 427 from the previous day off of 9,600 new tests. That equates to a 4-percent rate of positivity, more than two times better than the Center for Disease Control’s goal of 10 percent.
The Department of Health has confirmed 31,728 recoveries from COVID-19, figures that were updated on Monday.
The state is now reporting 420,786 completed tests, either through the state lab (23,835) or commercial labs (396,951).
The statewide COVID-19 death toll reached 2,801 fatalities, a jump of 29 from Thursday figures. The state is also reporting 111 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased for the fifth straight day on Friday, dropping by nine to 604 statewide. That marks the 10th time in 11 days that COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped.
Ventilator usage showed a slight decrease for the second straight day, dropping by seven to 75.
Gov. John Bel Edwards formally signed Louisiana into Phase Two of reopening the economy on Thursday. The state will be in Phase Two for at least 21 days, from June 5 until June 26, unless the order is extended.
Under the second phase, most businesses can resume operations at 50-percent capacity. It also opens previously closed businesses such as bars, tattoo parlors, day spas, swimming pools, bowling alleys, skating rinks, and event centers.
Edwards is expected to address the media at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.
