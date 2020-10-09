A flash flood watch remains in effect for portions of southeast Louisiana, including in Livingston Parish, through Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
The flash flood watch is currently set to run through 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10.
Unexpected heavy rainfall poured over the greater Baton Rouge area overnight, dumping more than six inches of rain in a few hours with Hurricane Delta still more than 200 miles away from the Louisiana coast.
The heaviest rainfall in Livingston Parish occurred near the East Baton Rouge Parish line, with some areas in north Denham Springs and Watson getting 2-4 inches of rain overnight.
Heavy rainfall associated with Hurricane Delta, which is currently at Category 3 strength with 120 mph winds, will continue to impact southeast Louisiana through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service has also issued a flood warning for the Amite River at Denham Springs, reporting that “minor flooding is forecast.” The warning will start at 7 p.m. Friday and is scheduled to run through 11:41 p.m. Sunday.
Flooding is expected to begin in the westernmost parts of Denham Springs. The river is expected to rise above flood stage (29 feet) Friday evening to a crest of 30.5 feet early Saturday afternoon. It will then fall below the flood stage Sunday afternoon, forecasters say.
A coastal flood advisory is also in effect for portions of Livingston Parish through 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10.
