A flash flood watch will be in effect for most of southeast Louisiana over the weekend as heavy rain is expected to move into the region over the next two days, according to the National Weather Service.
Forecasters said southeast Louisiana can expect 2-4 inches of rain Saturday through Sunday, though locally higher amounts are likely. Elsewhere, generally 1-2 inches of rain is forecast.
High rainfall rates could overwhelm drainage capacity and lead to ponding of water in low-lying and poor-drainage areas, as well as flash flooding in the areas that receive the heaviest rainfall.
The flash flood watch will be in effect for all of southeast Louisiana (except Washington Parish) from 7 a.m. Saturday, June 5, through 7 p.m. Sunday, June 6.
The public is urged to monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued.
Drivers are also advised against traveling through flooded roadways as the water may be too deep for safe passage.
