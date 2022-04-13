A flash flood watch is in effect for all of southeast Louisiana until Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
At the moment, the flash flood watch runs from 4 p.m. Wednesday through 10 a.m. Thursday.
In a tweet, the National Weather Service in New Orleans said 1-2 inches of rain are expected in the area, with isolated heavier amounts.
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for all of Southeast Louisiana from 4PM this afternoon through 10AM tomorrow morning. Thunderstorms will be capable of producing very heavy rainfall in a short period of time. Stay weather aware today! #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/PnAErGeotQ— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) April 13, 2022
"Thunderstorms will be capable of producing very heavy rainfall in a short period of time," forecasters said.
Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
The upcoming severe weather system also has the potential to bring large hail, tornadoes, and damaging winds, forecasters said. The storms are expected to hit the area sometime Wednesday evening.
Forecasters are urging people to monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Motorists are also advised against driving around barricades or through flooded roadways.
