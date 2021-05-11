A flash flood watch is in effect for southeast Louisiana for the second straight day as showers and thunderstorms continue to impact the area, according to the National Weather Service.
The watch will be in effect until at least 1 p.m. Wednesday. The watch area covers portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi.
Another round of showers and thunderstorms has already developed across the area and multiple periods of rainfall will stretch into Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Some impacted areas have already received 1-2 inches of rain, and an additional 2-4 inches, with locally heavier amounts are possible through Wednesday.
“This additional rainfall, along with the antecedent conditions could lead to areas of flash flooding,” forecasters said Tuesday morning.
Potential impacts include wind gusts of 60 mph and hail up to 1 inch. Forecasters also said “an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.”
