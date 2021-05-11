Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 82F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.