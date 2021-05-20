A flash flood watch remains in effect through Thursday night as another round of storms batters southeast Louisiana, according to the National Weather Service.
More than a dozen inches of rain has fallen on the greater Baton Rouge area this week, causing flooding in many areas of the capital region. So far, the storms have been responsible for four deaths across the state, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
An additional 2 to 3 inches of rainfall — with locally higher amounts — is possible through the rest of Thursday. It could lead to the flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas.
The National Weather Service said high rainfall rates could overwhelm drainage capacity and that ponding of water in low lying and poorly drained areas will be possible. Flash flooding could occur where the heaviest rain falls.
Drivers are advised against entering or crossing flowing water or water of unknown depth. River banks and culverts can become “unstable and unsafe.”
The flash flood watch is currently in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday. A flash flood warning is in effect until 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
A flood warning is also in effect until further notice.
Earlier this week, Livingston Parish officials closed all waterways in conjunction with Ascension Parish.
