A flash flood watch will be in effect until Wednesday as southeast Louisiana braces for several rounds of thunderstorms over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.
A low-pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce heavier rainfall amounts across portions of southeast Louisiana, generally along and south of the I-10/12 corridor, through Wednesday morning.
The flash flood watch, which includes Livingston Parish, will be in effect until noon Wednesday, May 19.
Rainfall amounts of 1-3 inches — with locally higher amounts in excess of 6 inches — will be possible Monday night through Wednesday morning.
The most likely areas for heavy rainfall will be along and south of the I-10/12 corridor in southeast Louisiana, including portions of metro Baton Rouge and metro New Orleans, according to the National Weather Service.
The heavier rainfall amounts could cause localized flash flooding issues, forecasters said in a report Monday. High rainfall rates could overwhelm drainage capacity, and ponding of water in low lying and poorly drained areas will be possible.
Flash flooding could occur where the heaviest rain falls.
