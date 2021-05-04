A flash flood watch is in effect for portions of southeast Louisiana as thunderstorms, damaging winds and heavy rainfall are expected to move through the area Tuesday afternoon through the evening, according to the National Weather service.
The watch, which includes Livingston Parish, is in effect until 1 a.m. Wednesday, May 5.
According to the National Weather Service, rainfall totals of 1-3 inches are expected through this evening, though locally higher amounts are possible.
“High rainfall rates could overwhelm drainage capacity,” the National Weather Service said. “Ponding of water in low lying and poor drainage areas can be expected, with flash flooding possible where the heaviest rain falls.”
Potential impacts include damaging winds exceeding 60 mph, a few tornadoes, and hail exceeding 1 inch in diameter.
“Be sure to have multiple ways to receive flash flood warnings should they become necessary for your area,” the National Weather Service said. “And remember, never drive through flooded roadways as the water may be too deep for safe passage.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.