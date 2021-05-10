A flash flood watch is in effect for southeast Louisiana as showers and thunderstorms continue to impact the area, according to the National Weather Service.
The watch will be in effect until at least noon Monday.
Showers and storms are expected to produce locally heavy rainfall Monday, mainly during the mid to late morning, the National Weather Service said in a morning report.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches — with isolated 3 to 4 inches — is possible through midday.
High rainfall rates could overwhelm drainage capacity, weather experts said. Ponding of water in low lying and poor drainage areas can be expected, with flash flooding possible where the heaviest rain falls.
Local first responder agencies are already urging motorists to proceed with extra caution on the road. Livingston Parish Fire Protect District 2 said via social media there are "multiple car accidents" in its area as of 9 a.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 10 a.m., with hazards being 60 mph wind gusts and penny-sized hail. Both are capable of damaging roofs, siding, and trees.
A tornado warning is also in effect until 10:30 a.m.
