A flash flood watch is in effect for portions of southeast Louisiana, including Livingston Parish, through most of Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
The flash flood watch, which was issued a little after 2 p.m. Monday, will be in effect until at least 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Along with Livingston Parish, included in the watch area are Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Tangipahoa, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana parishes.
Rain moved into the area early Monday morning, resulting in a flood advisory that has since been updated to remain in effect until 4:45 p.m.
According to forecasters, additional periods of “locally heavy rainfall” are expected through Tuesday, which will bring more water to areas “that have either saturated soils or standing water.”
Forecasters said to expect rapid rises on area creeks, streams and drainage systems, and ponding of water in low lying areas, including underpasses. Street flooding is likely in poorly-drained areas.
Moderate to heavy rainfall around the Baton Rouge may create some ponding of water on roadways along with some nuisance flooding. If you see flooding please let us or local authorities know. Don't drive into water!
Additional rainfall of 2 to 4 inches is expected over the area, the National Weather Service reported, adding that the additional rain will result in “minor flooding.”
“Moderate to heavy rainfall around the Baton Rouge [area] may create some ponding of water on roadways along with some nuisance flooding,” NWS-New Orleans tweeted Monday afternoon. “If you see flooding please let us or local authorities know. Don’t drive into water!”
