A flash flood watch has been pushed to Friday night as the remnants of Tropical Depression Nicholas are likely to bring more rain over an already-soaked south Louisiana over the next couple of days.
According to the National Weather Service, the flash flood watch will be in effect until 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17.
The National Weather Service has also issued a flood warning for the Amite River at Maurepas, which was expected to rise to a crest of 4.3 feet. Low-lying roads near Lake Maurepas have already began to flood, with standing water reported in some places between Killian and Maurepas.
The flood warning is in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday.
The remnants of Nicholas, currently over south Central Louisiana continue to drift very slowly east with copious amounts of gulf moisture continuing to stream into the area.
Additional rain amounts of 2 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts are possible. This will be in addition to the widespread 4 to 6 inches of rain that has already fallen during the last two days.
The saturated ground will quickly lead to run off with drainage problems in areas still recovering from Hurricane Ida.
The Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP) has been listing roads that are impassable due to high water on its Facebook page, which can be found by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.