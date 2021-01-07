A portion of Walker South Road near Interstate 12 is closed due to an overturned 18-wheeler garbage truck, according to the Walker Police Department.
The northbound lane of Walker South Road at the south roundabout was closed Thursday afternoon as workers rush to clear the scene.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area until the crash has been cleared.
