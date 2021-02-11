A flood advisory is in effect for portions of southeast Louisiana, including Livingston Parish, through early Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
The advisory, which went into effect a little before 10:30 a.m., is currently set to expire at 1:30 p.m.
The advisory also covers portions of Ascension, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, and Tangipahoa parishes.
According to forecasters, additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the advisory area.
“This additional rain will result in minor flooding,” NWS said.
A flood advisory means “river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent,” according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters urge motorists to “turn around” and avoid driving on flooded roads.
“Most flood deaths occur in vehicles,” the National Weather Service said in its advisory.
At 9:35 a.m., the public reported heavy rain in the advisory area due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is already occurring. Between 3 and 7 inches of rain have fallen, forecasters said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.