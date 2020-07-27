A flood advisory is in effect for portions of southeast Louisiana, including Livingston Parish, through most of Monday morning as rain moves through the area, according to the National Weather Service.
The advisory, which went into effect a little after 6 a.m., is currently set to expire at 9:15 a.m.
According to forecasters, radars have indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin sometime Monday morning in the advisory area, which also covers portions of Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, and West Baton Rouge parishes.
Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen, with forecasters predicting an additional 1-2 inches of rain to come. This additional rain will result in minor flooding, according to the National Weather Service.
A flood advisory means “river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent,” according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters urge motorists to “turn around” and avoid driving on flooded roads.
“Most flood deaths occur in vehicles,” the National Weather Service said in its advisory.
