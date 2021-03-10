Livingston Parish has weathered two major disasters, and several smaller issues, since 2016.

Between the Great Flood of 2016 and COVID-19, the parish and it's residents have been hit hard economically. However, despite those events, the real estate market bounced back from the Great Flood and stayed hotter than ever through 2020 and COVID-19 - surpassing 2,400 homes sold (over 200 per month).

Average home price increased almost $30,000 per home, year-over-year, putting new home's sold well over the $200,000 mark.

But, not every resident has been able to move through the perils caused by both events in the same manner. Homes still have not been rebuilt after the Great Flood, and still others lost their home or business as a result of COVID-19 and the subsequent restrictions.

Starting with flood damage, Assessor Jeff Taylor says that flood discounts on property values are still available as long as proof is either provided or a home inspection is allowed. Taylor said that every time he makes an announcement on the discount, new homeowners show up at his office with pictures or offering for his employees to come by and see damaged homes.

"There are still people suffering, still trying to find a way to become whole," Taylor said.

Taylor said he will also be offering a discount for COVID-19 for homeowners and business owners. In order for businesses to qualify, owners need to provide proof of reduced sales due to COVID-19 and their assessment will be adjusted accordingly.

However, the assessor wanted individuals to understand that a discount may keep their assessment at the same level. Why? Because property values are increasing in Livingston Parish, as average price sold continues to go up, and that increases property values - especially in a reassessment year.

2020 was going to be a year of big change for Livingston Parish property values - or, at least, the amount of property taxes they paid.

Every four years, Jeff Taylor and the Livingston Parish Assessor's office have to go through a 'reassessment' period, wherein the office must study the real estate market and determine what increased value of real estate in certain portions of the parish. They must also go out and make sure they have measurements on as many homes as possible. According to Taylor, thanks to aerial mapping and some "old-fashioned hustle" by his office, over 90% of the appropriate properties in Livingston Parish have sound measurements and are on the tax rolls.

The last reassessment year? 2016, and Taylor's office completed the rounds in, roughly, May - just three months before one of the worst disasters struck the parish in the Great Flood of 2016.

Born from that was four years years of property tax reductions for Livingston Parish residents. 23% for 2016; 22% for 2017; 20% for 2018; and 20% for 2019 for a total of 85%. Taylor said he lobbied the tax commission to allow him to spread it out over several years, because recovery was not going to happen "immediately," he said.

In 2020, those discounts were to fall off. Taylor's office had already begun calculating reassessment, and were on track to produce taxable values for properties - without a discount - for inspection when the 'books were opened' in the fall.

Then, the spread of the novel coronavirus began.

Taylor has continued to recommend that public offices drop at least some of their millage as residents and businesses recover. Taylor rolled back the Assessor's millage from 8.26 to 7.26 - all he could afford, he said.

The Assessor's office will also be giving a 10% discount on property taxes for this taxable year for all residential properties. Commercial properties, as mentioned, need to provide proof.

Taylor's office remains in full 'mitigation mode' against COVID-19, and asked that visitors wear a mask if at all possible. Deputy assessors are shielded from the public, and if a meeting must occur social distancing will be enforced.

The lobby of the new assessor's office will also be limited to a certain capacity.

For more questions, contact the assessor's office at 225-686-7278.