A flood warning has been pushed to Monday night as rain continues to batter southeast Louisiana, with forecasters expecting more severe weather over the next day.
The National Weather Service in New Orleans said another round of heavy rain and thunderstorms is forecast beginning early Friday morning with intervals continuing through the overnight hours even into Saturday.
With heavy rainfall forecast Friday and Saturday, additional rises on rivers remain “very possible.” Many rivers across the area were above flood stage as of Friday morning, and the National Weather Service expects several to reach “moderate” to even “major” flood stage categories.
The flood warning continues for the following rivers in or around Livingston Parish:
-- Amite River at Denham Springs affecting Livingston and East Baton Rouge parishes.
-- Tickfaw River near Holden affecting Livingston Parish.
-- Amite River at French Settlement affecting Ascension and Livingston parishes.
-- Amite River at Bayou Manchac Point affecting East Baton Rouge Parish.
-- Amite River at Port Vincent affecting Ascension and Livingston parishes.
-- Tickfaw River near Montpelier affecting St. Helena Parish.
-- Tangipahoa River Near Robert affecting Tangipahoa Parish.
The flood warning will be in effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday, April 20.
As of Friday morning, two areas affecting Livingston Parish were above flood stage: the Amite River at Denham Springs and the Amite River at French Settlement. Both spots were categorized as “minor” flooding as of 5 a.m.
Two other areas — the Amite River at Port Vincent and the Tickfaw River at Holden — are expected to rise above flood stage over the next day.
Additional rainfall totals through Saturday morning are expected to be 2-4 inches, though isolated higher amounts are possible. Because soils are already saturated, additional rainfall would cause runoff leading to flooding of low-lying and poorly drained areas.
Similar to the past several days, a few storms may be locally strong or severe “with damaging straight line winds and large hail the main risks,” according to the National Weather Service. Timing will be from early this morning through the rest of the day and into the overnight hours.
On Thursday, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a state of emergency due to the ongoing severe weather impacting Louisiana this week.
In a local move, officials from Livingston and Ascension parishes closed all waterways tor recreational traffic “until further notice.”
A flash flood watch also remains in effect for southeast Louisiana, including Livingston Parish, until 12 p.m. Saturday, April 17.
