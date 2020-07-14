Since the onset of the novel coronavirus, Gov. John Bel Edwards has told the Louisiana public he's been in constant contact with the White House's Federal Task Force.
Their job? Support the state's response to COVID-19.
When the governor was questioned about his tactics, Edwards would cite that he gathered data from local health officials from the Louisiana Department of Health, and the White House's Federal Task Force. Edwards said he always had support from the group in Washington, D.C.
The task force gave their voice with Edwards, and members of Louisiana's D.C. delegation from both the house and senate, at a press conference on LSU's campus Tuesday afternoon.
"It's been our position from the beginning," Vice President Mike Pence said after being asked if the task force backed up the governor's mask mandate, "(the task force) is here to support the states with their (response to COVID-19.)"
Pence said that every state had a unique set of circumstances, but it was the task force's position to support Edwards and his health officials and their decisions. The vice president also said that the task force will continue to back up the state with regard to available testing, personal protective equipment, and any medicine available at the federal stockpile - which included many thousands of ventilators, Pence added.
Much of the press conference focused on reopening schools, which the vice president said was extremely important. His voice was joined by Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and Senator John Kennedy, who both said that more harm than good was being done by keeping kids out of schools. Sen. Kennedy listed several countries, mostly from Europe, which reopened schools 'safely,' he said.
"Studies show that kids are not as susceptible to (COVID-19)," Kennedy began, "we can (open schools) safely. We're doing more harm than good for these children keeping them at home."
Pence agreed, but also said that Louisiana must be resilient, as it was in March and April when the Bayou State "first flattened the curve" and impressed the rest of America. Pence said that wearing a mask, social distancing, and good hygiene were the best ways to make sure that the economy, and schools, could re-open.
"It's just a good idea," Pence said flatly.
Gov. Edwards said that BESE will be producing a set of rules schools must follow to keep both teachers and students safe. At the time of press conference, the governor had not reviewed the rules but suggested that they would be ready for public consumption "some time this week." Edwards said BESE would be considering CDC guidelines and best practices to keep all parties safe during the school day.
"But, we do not want to keep schools closed due to CDC guidelines," Pence added quickly.
Sen. Bill Cassidy, a physician, said that we have a public health emergency - which has caused an economic crisis, an education crisis, an employment crisis, and a family crisis. In order to solve these problems, the stem - COVID-19 - had to be solved which is done by practicing the mitigation efforts, he said.
Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of the task force and a physician, echoed the sentiment and said that she had a personal discussion with LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron. Coach O told her that he had been able to keep his players safe until they wandered off to a bar, then many of them picked up the coronavirus.
So, she asked Louisiana residents not to go to bars.
Gov. Edwards closed bars as part of his mask mandate.
Following Coach O's example, Pence made one last plea to Louisiana to follow the mitigation efforts.
"I'm in the heart of SEC country," Pence began, "you love football - America loves football. But for football to be played in the fall, for schools to open, Louisiana has to work to flatten the curve as you've done before."
