The Church in Livingston is teaming up with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank for a food distribution event on Saturday, July 24.
Free food boxes will be given away starting at 8 a.m. The event will run until all the food has been given out.
It is open to anyone, with no income limits or residency restrictions.
The Church in Livingston is located at 26490 S. Frost Road.
