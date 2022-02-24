A free food giveaway will take place in Denham Springs, while supplies last, on Saturday, Feb. 26.
Sponsored by the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, the drive-thru food distribution will be held at Municipal Oaks Pavilion, located at 940 Government Street. It will begin at 8 a.m. and continue until supplies run out.
No documents nor registration are required in advance, according to a flier of the event.
